Federal Council continues to allow paid signature collections

Paid signature gathering for initiatives and referendums continues to be allowed. The Federal Council has not approved a ban on national initiatives and referendums planned in canton Neuchâtel.

Federal legislation does not intentionally prohibit the paid collection of signatures, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

Canton Neuchâtel had amended the law on political rights in 2021, banning the paid collection of signatures for federal, cantonal and communal popular initiatives and referendums. However, cantonal implementing provisions must be approved by the federal government in order to be valid. The Federal Council has now refused this approval.

The ban on the paid collection of signatures for cantonal and communal initiatives and referendums in canton Neuchâtel, however, was not affected by the Federal Council's decision, it added.

