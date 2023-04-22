Female construction professionals demand better work conditions

The construction industry is male-dominated in Switzerland and beyond. Keystone / Sigi Tischler

Lack of hygienic facilities and sexual harassment are some of the headaches confronted by women working in the construction industry in Switzerland, according to a trade union survey.

Female construction professionals demand better working conditions and an end to sexism, according to the country's largest trade union, Unia. It conducted the survey to gain insights into the concerns of women in the construction industry.

The survey found that for 73.1% of women, the lack of clean toilets with running water and waste bins for tampons and sanitary pads is a major concern. More than half of the 300 survey participants had experienced sexual harassment, whether from customers, colleagues or bosses. A quarter of the participants reported that they had suffered sexual violence at work.

The survey also found that 78% of women in the construction professions work full-time. Conducted from December to March, the survey also found 90.7% would like to better combine work, family and leisure time. Another 92.2% demanded equal pay for equal work.

Unia issued a statement calling on employers to respect the needs and concerns of women in construction and to improve working conditions. This includes better working conditions such as higher wages, clean toilets on construction sites and an end to sexism.

