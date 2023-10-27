First raclette world championships to be held in Switzerland

Some cheeses will have travelled from France, Italy, Belgium, Romania, Canada and the UK. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

read aloud pause

X

The aroma of raclette will envelop Morgins this weekend. The mountain resort in southwest Switzerland will be hosting the first Raclette World Championships, during which almost 90 cheeses will be sampled. The results will be announced on Sunday.

This content was published on October 27, 2023 - 10:51

Keystone-SDA

The jurors will meet on Saturday in a room in the centre of the village of Morgins to taste the various wheels of cheese divided into three categories: raw alpine milk, raw dairy milk and other raclette cheeses, said Christophe Berra, president of the organising committee for this first event.

+ A million views for the simple act of cutting cheese

Eighty-seven producers, mostly from canton Valais, are lining up with one or two cheeses. Among them are the 16 producers from the Vallée d’Illiez, “which shows real support for the event”, he enthuses.

There will also be cheeses from Fribourg, Vaud, Neuchâtel and German-speaking Switzerland. Others will have travelled from France, Italy, Belgium, Romania, Canada and the UK.

The experts won't have a monopoly on the cheese. From Friday, the public will also be able to enjoy raclettes through tastings, workshops and other activities.

The budget for this first event is CHF450,000 ($500,000), financed in particular by the valley's municipalities, the Dents du Midi region and sponsorship. At the end of this year's event, the organisers will draw up a report. "If the results are positive, the championships will be repeated," says Christophe Berra.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative