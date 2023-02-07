Flights over Switzerland show rapid increase

Low-cost carriers drove the majority of increased flights while Geneva saw the largest growth in traffic last year. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Air traffic controller Skyguide monitored two-thirds more flights over Swiss skies last year than at the height of the pandemic in 2021.

Skyguide managed 1,147,007 flights in 2022, which is still 12% less than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The largest rise in traffic was recorded by low-cost carriers, which doubled flights to and from Switzerland, the agency said on Tuesday.

Last year saw the first summer since 2019 that was unaffected by lockdowns and border controls. The busiest day for flights was July 27th that saw 3,999 movements.

Two-thirds of all flights arriving into Switzerland and leaving were transiting passengers to other parts of the world.

Geneva airport saw an increase in traffic of more than 70% while flights at Zurich rose 68%.

Punctuality of flights fell by two percent to 97.3% as some airlines struggled to cope with increased demand.

