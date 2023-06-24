Former health official Thomas Zeltner appointed boss of the Swiss Red Cross

The appointment comes after months of heavy criticism and a leadership crisis at the Swiss Red Cross. Keystone / Yoshiko Kusano

Former health ministry official Thomas Zeltner has been appointed head of the Swiss Red Cross (SRC).

He was elected to the presidency by delegates gathered in the central city of Neuchâtel on Saturday.

Zeltner's candidacy was approved by 90 delegates, with only two abstentions. He is tasked with restoring calm to the crisis-stricken organisation.

The 75-year-old Bernese is expected to take on a transitional role while the organisation carries out a broad consultation on its operations.

Until mid-May, chaired the SRC's blood donation unit. During his career, the doctor and lawyer made his name by heading the Federal Office of Public Health from 1991 to 2009.

The SRC is Switzerland’s biggest charity (not to be confused with the International Committee of the Red Cross).

Its president Barbara Schmid-Federer resigned early June following a damning report. Schmid-Federer’s leadership style was taken apart by the independent report into the dismissal of SRC Director Markus Mader in December.This led to the resignations of four members of the Red Cross Council that oversees the SRC.

