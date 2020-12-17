Former Swiss president and UN champion Flavio Cotti dies

Flavio Cotti was a strong supporter of the United Nations. Pictured here with former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. Keystone / Lukas Lehmann

Former Swiss president Flavio Cotti, who championed Switzerland’s accession to the United Nations, died on Wednesday of complications related to Covid-19 at the age of 81.

This content was published on December 17, 2020 - 10:07

Keystone-SDA/jdp

Cotti was also instrumental in brokering a settlement for Jewish victims of the holocaust and determining Switzerland’s relationship with the European Union after Swiss voters rejected formal membership of the European bloc.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of Flavio Cotti. His political spirit continues to breathe life into the Department of Foreign Affairs,” said the current Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, also from Ticino, on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

According to the local Ticino paper, which first reported the news, Cotti died on Wednesday afternoon in a hospital in Locarno "after complications due to coronavirus".

A lawyer by training, Cotti was a member of the Christian Democratic Party of Ticino before rising through the ranks and spending 12 years in the federal government in Bern from 1987 to 1999.

He held the Swiss rotating presidency twice, in 1991 and 1998. He is most remembered for his time as Minister of Foreign Affairs, where he was instrumental in bringing Switzerland closer to international agencies. He advocated for Switzerland’s accession to the United Nations and defended Geneva as the seat of international bodies such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Switzerland eventually became the 190th member of the UN in 2002.

Before resigning, he successfully concluded bilateral negotiations with the European Union after Swiss voters rejected a plan for the country to become a member of the European Economic Area. A staunch supporter of Europe, he defended Switzerland's full participation in the EU.

Cotti was also at the head of the foreign affairs department during tense negotiations on unclaimed funds deposited in Swiss banks by Holocaust victims. In 1997, Cotti announced the decision to share control of a Holocaust memorial fund with leading Jewish groups that had been set up after criticism of Switzerland’s financial dealings with Nazi Germany.