Foundation aims to attract Swiss artistic talent from around the world

A foundation wants to relaunch a platform to provide residencies for Swiss artists living beyond the country’s borders. The project was presented in St Gallen at the Congress of the Swiss Abroad 2023.

August 20, 2023

“Artists living in Switzerland can promote themselves abroad thanks to various Swiss cultural organisations. But there is no platform enabling Swiss artists abroad to become known here,” says Norbert Mettler, the former vice-president of the “Area for the Swiss AbroadExternal link” foundation.

Such a consideration led to the initial launch of an artist-in-residence programme in 2016. After a follow-up edition in 2017, however, the programme was scrapped due to lack of financing and staff.

But the foundation thinks there’s still a demand for such an initiative – which is why it’s now relaunching it in a slightly different form.

On Friday, Mettler presented the idea in St Gallen to a panel of some 90 Swiss Abroad delegates. He also launched the official call for applications for the next residency, planned for summer 2024.

Diaspora support

He called on delegates to help spread the word by promoting the project in their various countries of residence, in Swiss clubs and in their families across the world. The application details will also be published via the various channels of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) and media, he said.

But in order to successfully carry out the project, the foundation still needs sponsors. Again, Mettler called for support from the diaspora community. So far, the oral agreement of two Swiss-based backers has been confirmed, he said, but the foundation is still trying to initiate cooperation with cultural institutions.

Paintings and works by the 2016 artist-in-residence, Lucienne Fontannaz-Howard. swissinfo.ch

Mutual discovery

The artist in residence programme would involve inviting a Swiss artist based abroad to spend a month in Brunnen, central Switzerland, where the foundation is based every other year.

During this month, the artist would work on a project – without being obliged to finish it before the stay is over. “If the artist manages to present a finished work, that’s ideal, but it’s not a must,” Mettler says.

For the foundation, the most important thing is the exchange between the artist, Switzerland and the local population. To this end, the candidate should be open for events to allow the public to discover their work.

“Area for the Swiss Abroad” The foundation was created in 1991 to mark the 700th anniversary of the founding of Switzerland. After the 26 cantons created for the occasion a 35-kilometre hiking pathExternal link near Lake Lucerne, the canton of Schwyz and the OSA decide to buy a plot of land at the end of the trail – in the municipality of Brunnen – to be dedicated to Swiss citizens abroad. The area can also be rented for public or private events; more information hereExternal link.

Spreading Swiss culture

Mettler says the programme also has other advantages. As well as giving the selected artist the chance to learn more about Switzerland, it “offers high-quality culture to the public in unfamiliar places, and free of charge”.

The project also encourages the spread of Swiss culture around the world. “The first artist chosen for the programme in 2016, painter Lucienne Fontannaz-HowardExternal link, is about to exhibit the works she painted in Brunnen in Japan”, Mettler says.

All genres

In order to give prominence to all types of art, the foundation wants to vary the genre with each cycle. For 2024, it’s looking for candidates working in “street art” – graffiti or video artists, for example. The aim here is to promote young artists rather than already established names.

Any Swiss citizen living abroad can apply, regardless of their situation. “The two artists selected in 2016 and 2017 were Swiss expatriates, but we also received applications from second-generation Swiss abroad,” says Mettler.

A jury, made up of several members of the foundation, a representative of the OSA and at least one representative of a cultural institution will be responsible for selecting a candidate. The deadline for applications is in December 2023.

Translated from French by Domhnall O'Sullivan/amva

