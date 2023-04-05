Frogs’ legs and foie gras targeted for cruelty controls

They may be yummy, but are they ethical? Keystone / Jacques Brinon

Importers of frogs’ legs and foie gras will have to declare production methods to be able to sell them in Switzerland, which bans force-feeding and cutting of animal limbs without anaesthetic, the government has decided.

This content was published on April 5, 2023 minutes

swissinfo.ch/jc

This follows a 2021 decision by parliament on declaration of banned production methods. Three types of declaration will now be required, according to a government press releaseExternal link on Wednesday.

The first is for animal products obtained without eliminating pain. This may be the case for frogs’ legs or for products from animals castrated without anaesthesia, according to the press release. Second, there should be a declaration obligation for products obtained by force-feeding geese and ducks. Plant-based foodstuffs will also have to be declared if they originate from countries in which plant protection products internationally classified as particularly hazardous are used.

The government says it will also examine an import ban on furs and fur products produced under conditions of animal cruelty.

Articles in this story Switzerland: the land of cooperatives

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative