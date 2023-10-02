Geldcast Update: banking regulation on the advice of an international body

Keystone / Thomas Hodel

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss government wants to set up a permanent safety net for banks on the advice of an international body. This idea is not going down well in Swiss politics.

This content was published on October 2, 2023 - 10:00

More than CHF100 billion ($109 billion): that’s how much the Credit Suisse takeover could have cost the federal government had it not succeeded. Now the government wants to set up a permanent safety net for the banks. The recommendation for this comes from the Financial Stability Board, a body in which the world’s most important finance ministers and central bankers discuss banking regulations.

What exactly does the government want? What speaks in favour of a state liquidity guarantee – and what speaks against it? And how does the government’s proposal relate to the banks’ capital requirements? Find out this and more in the latest Geldcast update.

External Content

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy, the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance – in a clear and entertaining format for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio CanetgExternal link.

Subscribe to the Geldcast Update in English on YouTube.External link You can find many more episodes in German on SpotifyExternal link.

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch, where he hosts the monetary policy podcast Geldcast. End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative