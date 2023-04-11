Geldcast Update: Credit Suisse debacle: Do banks need more capital?

Reuters

A special parliamentary session on Credit Suisse is taking place this week. One frequently heard demand is for banks to have higher capital ratios. But would more capital have saved Credit Suisse?

The hope is based on a simple formula: Higher capital equals more stable banks! But it’s not quite so clear-cut. In this Geldcast Update, we take a closer look at some key questions: Why are banks unstable in the first place? What happened at Credit Suisse in its last days? Would it have survived with higher capital? Or are there better regulatory approaches?

Also, in this Geldcast Update, we clarify what the difference is between weighted equity and unweighted equity. And we talk about Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.

