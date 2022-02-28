Geldcast update: how is the US labour market doing?

SWI swissinfo.ch

As the United States and Switzerland emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, both nations’ labour markets appear in reasonably good shape. In the latest Geldcast podcast, economist Fabio Canetg takes a closer look at the most important US labour market indicators.

Just two years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, many worries about the state of the American labour market seem to have evaporated. Unemployment stands at around 4%, almost as low as before the pandemic. Other indicators also paint a generally positive picture of the US employment market right now. The number of job openings, for example, is significantly higher than the number of unemployed.

However, there are still question marks over so-called labour market participation – the share of Americans who are working or looking for a job. This figure currently stands at 62.2%, over one percentage point lower than in 2020. What are the reasons for this? And what is the general state of the US labour market? Find out more in the latest Geldcast update.

