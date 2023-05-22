Geldcast Update: How long will prices continue to rise?

Fabio Canetg, host of Geldcast. Fabio Canetg

A typical purchase in Switzerland now costs 6% more than it did two years ago. While this price increase is moderate by international comparison, for Switzerland this inflation rate is high. For how much longer will prices continue to rise?

If prices rise and wages don't keep up, there will be less money left over at the end of each month. Inflation acts like a tax – but in this case, a tax that voters never approved of at the ballot box.

The Swiss National Bank has the mandate to keep prices stable: inflation should not exceed 2% per year. However, inflation is currently at 2.6%.

What is the National Bank doing to combat high inflation? Why is inflation much lower in Switzerland than it is elsewhere? Is corporate greed really the cause of inflation? Find out all of this and more in the latest Geldcast Update.

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy, the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance – in a clear and entertaining format for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio Canetg.

Subscribe to the Geldcast Update in English on YouTube.External link You can find many more episodes in German on SpotifyExternal link.

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch, where he hosts the monetary policy podcast Geldcast. End of insertion

