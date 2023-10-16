Navigation

Geldcast Update: how to make money on stock markets – and avoid the pitfalls

© Keystone / Christian Beutler

The allure of stock markets and their promises of huge profits can be extremely seductive. But how do you invest your money properly? In this week’s Geldcast podcast, a Swiss financial expert gives some tips.

This content was published on October 16, 2023 - 10:00

Invest CHF10,000 ($11,000) and make a profit of CHF42,000: that is not just wishful thinking. Anyone who invested in the Swiss stock market between 1997 and 2022 could have made this kind of profit, as shown by moneyland.ch's figures on the Swiss Market Index (SMI).

But there's a catch: you can also lose everything on the stock market.

This week, Geldcast host Fabio Canetg talks to financial expert Patrick Eugster about how to invest your money properly and the pitfalls to look out for. Eugster has a PhD in finance from the University of Zurich and now runs a financial blog on YouTube.

Check out the latest Geldcast update.

External Content

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy, the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance – in a clear and entertaining format for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio CanetgExternal link.

Subscribe to the Geldcast Update in English on YouTube.External link You can find many more episodes in German on SpotifyExternal link

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast

Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch, where he hosts the monetary policy podcast Geldcast.

