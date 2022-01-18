Geldcast Update: Inflation

Fabio Canetg

Inflation in the United States is higher than it has been for decades. What are the reasons for this? And are prices now also rising in Switzerland?

This content was published on January 18, 2022 - 09:00

The last time this happened was in 1982. Since then, prices in the US have never risen as much as they did last December. Currently, the US inflation rate is 7%, the Labor Department said last week.

How does inflation happen? What do the low interest rates on US government bonds tell us about the inflation outlook? And will prices soon rise in Switzerland, too? Find out this and more in the latest Geldcast update.

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy – the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance. Clear and entertaining for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio CanetgExternal link.





The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch. He hosts the monetary policy podcast "Geldcast". End of insertion