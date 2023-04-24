Geldcast Update: Should we rethink the teaching of economics? 

Karin Roth, economics student at the University of Bern Karin Roth

The international student network "Rethinking Economics" is advocating more diverse teaching of economics at universities. Karin Roth, an economics student at the University of Bern and a member of the collective talks to the Geldcast podcast about why economics teaching needs a shake-up.

According to the "Rethinking Economics" group, economics studies at universities can be narrow and disconnected from the real world. The group is pushing for a more multifaceted and pluralist approach to economics studies at universities around the world via campaigns and projects.

“We only learn one theory of economics at universities,” says Karin Roth, an economics student at the University of Bern and member of the "Rethinking Economics" collective. For her, that's not enough.

In this Geldcast Update, we explore Roth's specific demands and the response of Aymo Brunetti, director of the Institute of Economics at the University of Bern, to her criticisms. We also examine international expectations for more plurality in economics studies.

