Geldcast Update: Why are central banks independent? Case study: Brazil

The new Brazilian president is putting a lot of pressure on his central bank. But how is he doing this? And how independent are central banks really?

How independent should a central bank be? This question is a perennial issue in the monetary policy debate. Recently it has gained momentum because the new Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is putting his central bank under a lot of pressure. He even threatened to dismiss the central bank governor.

In the latest Geldcast Update, we take a closer look at this case: how exactly is the Brazilian president putting pressure on the central bank? What levers of power does he have? And why are most central banks independent in the first place?

