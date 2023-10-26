Gender affirmation medical procedures on the rise in Switzerland

© Keystone / Christian Beutler

In 2022, 486 Swiss residents were admitted to hospital for one or more gender affirmation operations. The number of medical procedures of this type has been rising steadily since 2018.

In 68% of cases, the aim of the operations carried out was gender reassignment from female to male, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said in a press release on Thursday. In 32% of cases, the opposite was the case.

The number of interventions remained very low until 2018. It then rose steadily, from 248 in 2019 to 525 in 2022 (an increase of 115%). The increase in male-to-female operations has been more pronounced (123%) than in female-to-male operations (102%).

