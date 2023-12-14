Geneva airport flights resume after private jet mishap
Flight operations at Geneva Airport were suspended for four hours on Wednesday evening. The reason: A private jet had veered off the only runway and got stuck in the grass.
Nobody was hurt but almost 100 flights were affected.
According to the airport's website, no flights had taken off or landed since around 5.30pm. The runway was reopened around 9.45pm. The fire brigade's operation was over, it said on their website.
A crane was needed to lift the private plane, said an airport spokesman.
Most planes scheduled to take off from Geneva were cancelled, while those scheduled to land were diverted to other airports, where flights were cancelled or further delayed.
Geneva airport is the second largest in Switzerland in terms of traffic volume. It serves as a hub for both Swiss and Easyjet.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.