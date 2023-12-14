Geneva airport flights resume after private jet mishap

Flights were disrupted at Geneva airport. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Flight operations at Geneva Airport were suspended for four hours on Wednesday evening. The reason: A private jet had veered off the only runway and got stuck in the grass.

Nobody was hurt but almost 100 flights were affected.

According to the airport's website, no flights had taken off or landed since around 5.30pm. The runway was reopened around 9.45pm. The fire brigade's operation was over, it said on their website.

A crane was needed to lift the private plane, said an airport spokesman.

Most planes scheduled to take off from Geneva were cancelled, while those scheduled to land were diverted to other airports, where flights were cancelled or further delayed.

Geneva airport is the second largest in Switzerland in terms of traffic volume. It serves as a hub for both Swiss and Easyjet.

