Geneva airport workers to go on strike

Around 1,000 workers at Geneva airport have voted to stage strike action on Friday, which will lead to flight disruptions.

The VPOD trade union said the industrial action is in response to a new pay structure that has been announced by management.

Around 250 airport workers staged a protest outside Switzerland’s second busiest airport on Thursday.

Friday’s strike, that will be limited to the hours 4am until 10am, will mainly involve security personnel and passport control workers. The airport said it regretted the action that will inevitably result in disruption.

VPOD said members will meet to decide on further industrial action if their demands are not met.

Earlier this month Swiss International Air Lines warned of “unprecedented” strike disruption in other countries, such as Germany and Italy.

Geneva airport handled nearly 18 million passengers last year and 186,000 flight movements.





