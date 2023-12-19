Geneva hospital donates 156 beds to Ukraine

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

read aloud pause

X

Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) has donated 156 beds to Ukraine. They will be transported in three trucks and are destined for eight Ukrainian hospitals.

This content was published on December 19, 2023 - 14:57

Keystone-SDA

This humanitarian donation was made in partnership with the Zurich-based organisation Zuerich hilft der Ukraine, as announced on Tuesday by the HUG, which provided the refurbished beds and took care of the transport, financing and logistical support. The beds were transported to hospitals in Lozova, Bogodukhivsk, Vovchansk, Chuguyivsk, Balaklia, Izium, Kharkiv and Lviv.

In Lviv, they are destined for the reconstructive surgery department of the Superhumans Centre, due to open in February. This high-level rehabilitation clinic, which will offer its services free of charge, is designed for military personnel and civilians injured during the war.

Affiliated to the national organisation “H+ Hospitals of Switzerland”, Zuerich hilft der Ukraine was founded and is co-chaired by Dr Matteï Batruch, who worked at the HUG for three and a half years and currently practices at the Balgrist University Clinic in Zurich. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the organisation has channelled almost CHF2 million in donations.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative