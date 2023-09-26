Geneva raw materials trader Gunvor to pay millions in fines

Gunvor has been penalised for bribery in Africa. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The federal prosecutor's office has sentenced the raw materials trader Gunvor, based in Geneva, to pay around CHF94 million - CHF4 million fof which as a fine. Due to organizational deficiencies, the company enabled the bribery of officials in Africa.

This content was published on September 26, 2023 - 12:59

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Prosecutor's Office (BA) announced in a media release published on Tuesday that serious deficiencies in the internal organisation of Gunvor International's Geneva branch made it possible to bribe officials in the Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast.

The crimes investigated by the BA occurred between 2008 and 2011. Through bribery, the company gained access to the oil markets in the two countries.

The penalty order was issued in October 2019. The Federal Criminal Court also had to deal with the case. Further proceedings are currently pending, as the BA writes.

