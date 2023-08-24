Geneva temperatures reach 38°C at noon

The thermometer in Geneva read 38 °C (100.4 °F) at noon on Thursday. A sign shows the dangers of the heat while working. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

The thermometer in Geneva read 38 °C (100.4 °F) at noon on Thursday. According to the private weather service Meteonews, this is the highest temperature recorded so far this year in Switzerland

This content was published on August 24, 2023 - 15:48

Keystone-SDA/amva

"The end of the line has not yet been reached," Meteonews wrote in a statement on the short message service XExternal link (formerly Twitter). The service therefore expects it to get even hotter on Thursday.

+Switzerland swelters as temperature hits 36°C in Geneva

The archives shows that in 2015, the heat record for the northern side of the Alps in Switzerland was registered in Geneva. At that time, the thermometer in the city read 39.7°C.

+Climate records tumble as Switzerland swelters in heatwave

According to Meteonews, the highest temperature so far this year was measured in the village of Chur, in canton Graubünden on July 11. There, 37.6°C were recorded on that day.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative