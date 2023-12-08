Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

German-Swiss research centre for digital transformation planned

Keystone / Marijan Murat

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ) plans to build a teaching and research centre for "responsible" digital transformation in Germany.

This content was published on December 8, 2023 - 15:02
Keystone-SDA

A declaration of intent was signed on Friday with the Dieter Schwarz Foundation to establish the teaching and research centre on the campus in Heilbronn. A total of 20 new professorships will be created over the next 30 years with half located in the German campus.

ETHZ plans to open a new teaching and research centre there, its second branch abroad after Singapore.

“This partnership with the Dieter Schwarz Foundation allows ETH Zurich to further develop its research and teaching, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence, to an extent that would not be possible with regular ETH funding and structures,” said ETHZ president Joël Mesot in a press release.

The Heilbronn campus already has 7,500 students. It is home to branches of the Technical University of Munich and the Fraunhofer Institute of Technology. It also maintains partnerships with renowned international universities, such as Oxford (UK) and Stanford (USA).

The Dieter Schwarz Foundation is named after the 84-year-old founder of the German retail chain Lidl. According to Forbes magazine, he is the richest man in Germany, with a fortune of $39.2 billion.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.

End of insertion



Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.