German train drivers' strike disrupts cross-border travel with Switzerland

The strike by the German train drivers' union GDL has now extended to passenger transport following its start in freight transport. Keystone / Christoph Schmidt

read aloud pause

X

Train strikes in Germany are expected to result in numerous cancellations for cross-border passenger services in Switzerland as well. Swiss Federal Railways (CFF/SBB) has announced suitable replacements for cancellations on Swiss segments.

This content was published on January 10, 2024 - 09:25

Keystone-SDA

The strike by the German train drivers' union GDL has now extended to passenger transport following its start in freight transport. As a result, national operator Deutsche Bahn's severely restricted emergency timetable has been in force since 2 am on Wednesday, as announced by the company.

Swiss Federal Railways (CFF/SBB) reported that the strike in Germany will result in numerous cancellations for cross-border passenger services. Cancellations on Swiss segments of the route will be replaced, CFF/SBB announced on Tuesday.

The restrictions are expected to last from 2 am on Wednesday until 6 pm on Friday. Night trains travelling to Germany are also affected.

CFF/SBB recommended deferring journeys to or through Germany until a later time. Thanks to a special goodwill gesture by Deutsche Bahn, travellers would be able to postpone their journeys and use their tickets either earlier or later.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative