Germany rules out bilateral gas solidarity agreement with Switzerland

Germany has suggested that a trilateral agreement with Italy and Switzerland would be the best way forward to secure gas supplies in the event of shortages.

The proposal was made during a meeting between German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and the Swiss economics and environment minsters, Guy Parmelin and Albert Rösti, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A gas solidarity agreement – but only involving Germany and Switzerland – was first mooted during a bilateral meeting at the previous WEF meeting last May. Ministers from Germany and Switzerland announced at the time that they wanted to negotiate a gas deal which would cover emergency situations, for example if hospitals in one country were suffering from a gas shortage.

On Monday in Davos, Habeck assured that “Germany will always show solidarity” but that this also had its limits. Germany will not simply turn off the gas for its own industry to help Swiss households and hospitals, writes Swiss public television SRF.External link

In a press release, the Swiss government said the outstanding issues in the gas sector can also be “clarified at a technical level” and that as such “there is no need for a bilateral solidarity agreement between Germany and Switzerland”. It added that a pragmatic approach focused on cooperation between Swiss and German crisis management bodies will continue.

Given gas also makes its way to Germany and Switzerland via Italy, the ministers suggested bringing the southern European country into the deal. It’s a matter of solidarity between the entire north and south, Rösti told SRF.

According to Rösti, Germany’s decision has no connection with the stalled negotiations with the EU regarding a framework agreement.

