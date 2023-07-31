Global 2CV gathering attracts more than 15,000 visitors

A participant from Germany arrives at the 24th World Meeting of 2CV Friends in northwestern Switzerland © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The 24th World Meeting of 2CV Friends was a huge success, according to organisers. Over five days, no fewer than 3,500 of the petite Citroëns descended on Delémont in northwestern Switzerland.

The campsite set up for the occasion welcomed 9,000 people, the organisers announced on Sunday.

The legendary cars – conceived in the 1930s to help motorise the large number of French farmers still using horses and carts – converged on the Jura from all over the world, including from Australia, Canada and the United States. In all, 35 countries were represented. Five thousand external visitors were expected, but in the end 15,000 turned up.

At the start of the week, isolated rain showers failed to dampen the participants’ spirits. The 2CV enthusiasts were able to adapt to the occasional mud patches.

The mechanical competitions drew large crowds, and in the evenings the concerts were sold out. Twenty thousand litres of beer and 25,000 litres of mineral water were consumed.

The meeting took place “in a convivial spirit that perfectly reflects the spirit of the 2CV”, the organisers said. There were no major incidents or accidents.

The World Meeting of 2CV Friends takes place every two years. The next event will be held in Slovenia. It will then be the turn of the Netherlands in 2027, which won the vote at the expense of Australia.

