GoldenPass Express tops National Geographic luxury train list

The GoldenPass Express, which runs between the Swiss towns of Montreux and Interlaken, has been honoured by National Geographic. It is one of the most luxurious trains in the world, according to a selection by the US magazine.

October 19, 2023

The panoramic train even topped the listExternal link. It came ahead of the Royal Scotsman (Scotland), the Vietage (Vietnam), the SPACIA X (Japan), the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express and the Dolce Vita (Italy).

“This is a first for a Swiss railway company,” the Montreux Oberland Bern company, owner of the GoldenPass Express, said in a press release on Wednesday.

In its description, National Geographic recommends that “for added luxury, opt for Prestige class, where heated leather seats recline and rotate 180 degrees. They’re also raised 15 inches higher than those in other carriages, boosting the views over vineyards, plunging valleys and blue-ice glaciers. With a menu featuring caviar from nearby Frutigen and bottles of crisp Duval-Leroy Brut Champagne, this promises to be a short but very sweet service”.

