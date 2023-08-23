Gotthard Base Tunnel opens again for freight trains

Repair workers in the Base Tunnel last week. Keystone / Keystone

read aloud pause

X

After a derailment two weeks ago led to the closure of the busy tunnel, the first freight trains passed through again on Wednesday morning.

This content was published on August 23, 2023 - 08:34

Keystone-SDA/dos

By 7:30am, 21 trains had already passed smoothly through the tunnel, a spokesman for Swiss Federal Railways told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Read more: Gotthard to remain partially closed for months

The east tunnel went into operation at midnight as planned, the spokesman said. The cadence would be continuously increased during the day until four trains per hour could run in both directions in the afternoon. This corresponds to almost 100 freight trains per day.

There will also be improvements in passenger services, the Railways said in a statement. They will continue to be diverted via the panorama route, but from Thursday, more trains can run at maximum length. This means that more seats will be available.

In addition, the Railways plan to again offer “supersaver” tickets to Ticino.

+ The Gotthard: a Swiss national symbol

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative