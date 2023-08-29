Gotthard derailment shows we must share risks, says minister

Switzerland needs to ensure that its transport system is "highly efficient and resilient", says transport minister Albert Rösti. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

To deal with mobility crises, the risks must be borne by different players, as shown by the recent derailment of a goods train in the Gotthard tunnel, says Swiss transport minister Albert Rösti.

This content was published on August 29, 2023 - 17:45

Keystone-SDA

The consequences of this derailment for rail transit, the country's energy supply and tourism are immense, he told the National Mobility Conference in Bern on Tuesday.

The risks must be shared, according to Rösti. We now need to ensure that the transport system is "highly efficient and resilient", he said. The world has become more complex, and crises will recur.

Technological change and digitalisation are an opportunity. But this is not a risk-free area either, given Switzerland's vulnerability to cyberattacks, the minister continued.

Rösti gave no further information on the current state of traffic through the Gotthard tunnel. The tunnel can only be reopened to passengers when completely safe traffic can be guaranteed. For the time being, it is possible to use the mountain road through the Gotthard.

At the conference, Swiss Railways director Vincent Ducrot emphasised that until the cause of the derailment was known, it was necessary to "remain calm and prepared" until the facts can be established. Only then can decisions be taken.

