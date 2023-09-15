Gotthard Road Tunnel to re-open on Friday evening

The damaged ceiling being repaired Keystone

The Gotthard Road Tunnel, which was closed on Sunday owing to a damaged ceiling, will be re-opened to traffic at 8pm local time on Friday. The Federal Roads Office said the repair work and tests would be completed by then.

In the first phase, the speed in the 17-kilometre tunnel between Göschenen and Airolo will be 60km/h instead of 80km/h for safety reasons, according to a statement on Friday.

The tunnel was closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon after pieces of concrete fell from the ceiling onto the road. No one was injured. The Federal Roads Office assumes that the damage in the intermediate ceiling is due to stresses in the rock.

