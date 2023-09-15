Gotthard Road Tunnel to re-open on Friday evening
The Gotthard Road Tunnel, which was closed on Sunday owing to a damaged ceiling, will be re-opened to traffic at 8pm local time on Friday. The Federal Roads Office said the repair work and tests would be completed by then.
In the first phase, the speed in the 17-kilometre tunnel between Göschenen and Airolo will be 60km/h instead of 80km/h for safety reasons, according to a statement on Friday.
+ Mountain movement blamed for Gotthard Tunnel damage
The tunnel was closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon after pieces of concrete fell from the ceiling onto the road. No one was injured. The Federal Roads Office assumes that the damage in the intermediate ceiling is due to stresses in the rock.
+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.