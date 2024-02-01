Grand Prix Art 2024 for art education, timber construction and painting

Jacqueline Burckhardt also chaired this commission (1998-2006) and was instrumental in establishing the Prix Meret Oppenheim. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Grand Prix Art/Prix Meret Oppenheim 2024 has been awarded to the art mediator Jacqueline Burckhardt, the architecture duo Marianne Burkhalter and Christian Sumi and the painter Valérie Favre. This was announced by the Federal Office of Culture on Thursday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Office of Culture awards these prestigious prizes annually on the recommendation of the Federal Art Commission. Jacqueline Burckhardt is a cultural mediator who, among many other activities, chaired this commission from 1998 to 2006 and was instrumental in establishing the Prix Meret Oppenheim.

+ Swiss graphic artist Étienne Delessert wins top design award

The Federal Office of Culture recognises Marianne Burkhalter and Christian Sumi as responsible for “pioneering achievements in modern timber construction”. They are aware of environmental issues and were quick to utilise recycling strategies for their projects. The painter Valérie Favre is honoured for her pioneering role in figurative and narrative painting.

+ Belgian choreographer wins Swiss Grand Prix for performing arts

The Grand Prix Art/Prix Meret Oppenheim honours lifetime achievements and is endowed with CHF40,000 ($46,427) each.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe