Ground staff and management at Geneva Airport reach agreement

The striking Dnata employees gathered in front of the departure terminal at Geneva Airport at sunrise on Sunday morning. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The strike by some of the ground staff at Geneva Airport came to an end on Sunday lunchtime.

This content was published on December 24, 2023 - 13:25
Keystone-SDA

An agreement was reached between the striking ground handlers Dnata and the management, as the striking employees confirmed to Keystone-SDA.

According to the agreement, work will resume at midday. The strike, which lasted eight hours, had an impact on flight operations. There were delays and individual flight cancellations on Sunday morning. Some travellers also had to depart without their luggage.

+Strike affects operations at Geneva Airport

The strike was preceded by talks on employment conditions. Among other things, the VPOD union is demanding a 5% pay rise for staff as well as bonuses depending on the severity of the work.

