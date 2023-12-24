Ground staff and management at Geneva Airport reach agreement

The striking Dnata employees gathered in front of the departure terminal at Geneva Airport at sunrise on Sunday morning. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

The strike by some of the ground staff at Geneva Airport came to an end on Sunday lunchtime.

This content was published on December 24, 2023 - 13:25

Keystone-SDA

An agreement was reached between the striking ground handlers Dnata and the management, as the striking employees confirmed to Keystone-SDA.

According to the agreement, work will resume at midday. The strike, which lasted eight hours, had an impact on flight operations. There were delays and individual flight cancellations on Sunday morning. Some travellers also had to depart without their luggage.

+Strike affects operations at Geneva Airport

The strike was preceded by talks on employment conditions. Among other things, the VPOD union is demanding a 5% pay rise for staff as well as bonuses depending on the severity of the work.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative