Hackers get their hands on sensitive Swiss government data

Hackers have published data from the Swiss Federal Security Service obtained during an attack on the servers of IT service provider Xplain in early June.

This content was published on July 2, 2023

The files were published on DarkNet, according to the Sunday papers NZZ am Sonntag and SonntagsBlick. These include a 2018 document on security measures for diplomats and foreign embassies and on persons and objects protected by the federal government, wrote the NZZ am Sonntag,

The document also lists the addresses of members of the governing Federal Council and the other senior officials under protection. According to the Sonntagsblick, the hackers also obtained arrest and extradition requests from Interpol, as well as wanted notices for suspected criminals.

At the time of the original attack on Xplain, that was revealed by the Le Temps paper on June 2, government offices downplayed the damage. A spokesperson for the federal police claimed at the time that none of its projects were affected and that Xplain only had access to simulated, anonymous data for test purposes.

The Swiss Federal Security Service is one of the federal police’s flagship projects. It is responsible for protecting members of the Federal Council and parliament, foreign ministers, heads of state, royalty, ambassadors and federal employees. It also carries out ongoing risk analyses to define the security measures to be implemented in collaboration with the cantons.



