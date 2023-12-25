Half a million people visit the Christmas market in Montreux
The Montreux Christmas market in canton Vaud attracted around 500,000 visitors between November 23 and December 24. The organisers are delighted with this positive result, they announced on Sunday.
The 500,000 visitors this year demonstrate the continuing appeal of the market despite difficult weather conditions. The market received 15 days of rain - the organisers added. "This year's results are very positive. They confirm the attractiveness of the Montreux Christmas Market for a diverse public," said Yves Cornaro, Director of the Montreux Christmas Market, in the press release.
The number of international visitors has risen to almost 20% of the clientele, Cornaro added at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. This would underline the growing popularity of the market and its 150 exhibitors beyond Switzerland's borders.
This year's edition placed particular emphasis on local and regional products. Last year, when the market lasted five days longer, 550,000 people visited the market.
