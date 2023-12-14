Hands off snake wine: WWF publishes souvenir guide
Holiday time is souvenir time, but watch out: many exotic souvenirs may not be imported into Switzerland – and in the worst case are the result of exploitation or poaching. The environmental protection organisation WWF therefore offers an online guideExternal link.
For example, snake wines, corals, products made from the bones of protected species such as elephants or whales, or animal skins from endangered species have no place in suitcases, the WWF announced on Thursday. Crocodile leather shoes, snakeskin bags and orchids are also banned.
According to the WWF, hundreds of objects belonging to protected species are confiscated at Swiss borders every year. Illegal imports include meat from pangolins and monkeys, scarves made from the wool of the protected Tibetan antelope, caviar and live animals. Reptile leather goods, pieces of coral and caviar are particularly frequently confiscated from tourists travelling through Switzerland.
Not all of these products are banned, but some require a licence. According to the WWF, anyone found guilty of smuggling, whether knowingly or unknowingly, faces a fine of up to CHF1 million ($1.15 million).
