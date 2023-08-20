Heat danger level 3 applied to some regions in Switzerland

On average, heatwaves claim more lives than storms or floods each year. In Switzerland, a level 3 heat warning is issued when the daily average temperature is above 25 degrees for a span of three or more days. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Switzerland is experiencing another heat wave this summer after a short period of cooler temperatures. In numerous regions, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) measured temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) shortly before noon.

August 20, 2023

This Saturday, canton Valais saw the temperature reach 31.8 degrees at 11:30am., according to MeteoSwiss. The city of Chur in canton Graubünden also saw temperatures over 31 degrees. Exceptionally high temperatures are also anticipated in higher altitudes.

This has led authorities in Switzerland to apply a heat danger level 3 until Wednesday for areas lower than 800 metres above sea level. In canton Ticino, the danger level is 4, with level 5External link being the highest danger level.

In Switzerland, a level 3 heat warning is issued when the daily average temperature is above 25 degrees for a span of three or more days. After three consecutive days of an average daily temperature of 25 degrees Celsius or higher, MeteoSwiss classifiesExternal link this as a heatwave. According to MeteoSwiss, these danger levels mean greater risk of an adverse reaction to human health.

Temperatures are not foreseen to decrease on Monday. MeteoSwiss expects temperatures over 20 degrees in the lowlands in the early morning and temperatures up to 34 degrees in the afternoon. According to MeteoSwiss, the “zero degree limit”, the altitude above which the temperature drops below zero degrees Celsius, will rise to around 5,200 metres.

Several cantons have activated a heatwave plan. Earlier this week a Swiss construction union called for a construction stop due to the high temperatures, citing health and safety concerns.

