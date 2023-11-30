Heirs beat self-made billionaires for first time in UBS survey

Among the 137 new billionaires, a total of $150.8 billion was inherited by 53 heirs over the last year. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Billionaires increased in numbers and overall wealth last year, Swiss bank UBS said on Thursday, with the fortunes inherited by the newly minted super-rich exceeding cash generated by self-made billionaires for the first time in years.

This content was published on November 30, 2023 - 13:29

Reuters

The number of billionaires rose by 7% to 2,544 people globally, UBS said in its 2023 Billionaires Ambitions Report, with their total worth rising by 9% to an estimated $12 trillion (CHF10.5 trillion).

For the first time since the study started in 2015, billionaires accumulated more wealth via inheritance than through their own business activities.

Among the 137 new billionaires, a total of $150.8 billion was inherited by 53 heirs over the last year, exceeding the 84 new self-made billionaires’ total of $140.7 billion, the bank said.

+ Are most Swiss residents rich?

The generational wealth transfer is gaining momentum as more money passes through the generations, said UBS, which oversees $5.5 trillion in invested assets and is one of the world’s biggest wealth managers.

“This is a theme we expect to see more of over the next 20 years, as more than 1,000 billionaires pass an estimated $5.2 trillion to their children,” said Benjamin Cavalli, head of strategic clients at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Cavalli said the generational shift presented a big opportunity for UBS, but was also risky as years-long relationships ended and the owners of massive wealth changed.

The bank, which has a business relationship with around half of world’s billionaires, works with the second, third and fourth generations of families.

“Over the next 20-30 years you can either be on the winning side or receiving side of it,” he said, referring to the wealth transfer. “Or you also happen to be in a vacuum and lose substantial assets if you do not know the potential beneficiaries,” he told reporters.

+ How did the Swiss become so rich?

The study highlighted a trend away from self-made billionaires, created by the tech industry boom and symbolised by the rise of Tesla boss Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

But this development has paused as many business founders – who also benefited from expanding financial markets, rising property prices and the growth of emerging markets – age and pass on their wealth to the next generation, UBS said.

A reduced number in company flotations in 2022 and early 2023 has also limited the opportunity for entrepreneurs to realise the value of their businesses, UBS said.

Still, despite the large inherited wealth, this did not necessarily mean a new generation of super-rich twentysomethings.

“Very often they are rather 50+,” said Michael Viana, head of strategic client coverage at UBS. “It is actually more the King Charles effect – they actually are quite advanced in age as well when taking over.”

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative