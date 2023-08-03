Holcim's Ugandan subsidiary accused of disregarding human rights and the environment

Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss cement maker Holcim is facing a formal complaint over alleged human rights violations and environmental damages linked to its subsidiary in Uganda. Holcim responded by stating that it follows high due diligence standards.

“Despite constant protests against the negative consequences and ecological damage caused by the cement manufacturer's activities, Hima Cement has not engaged in any constructive dialogue to listen to the concerns of the communities concerned, nor has it provided any information on their claims,” the Society for Threatened PeoplesExternal link said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Ugandan NGO Twerwaneho Listeners' Club (TLC) and local TV station Clouds FM filed the complaint in Switzerland the same day with the National Contact Point of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Switzerland, according to the same source. National Contact Points (NCPs) are offices set up by governments that have adhered to the OECD guidelines for multinational enterprises.

The guidelines are a code of conduct that provides businesses with a framework for responsible business practices (also referred to as corporate social responsibility). The NGOs' complaint concerns general principles, discolusure, environment, human rights and taxation.

The Swiss NCP has no punitive powers and can only help bring conflicting parties to the table to start a discussion in Switzerland. Still, many affected communities have made use of the Swiss NCP to obtain a meeting with company decision-makers, something that would have been nearly impossible to achieve in their home country.

The Zug-based multinational told SWI that "Holcim operates according to the highest standards of governance, ethics and integrity with zero tolerance for any breaches across its business worldwide".

Amplifying local voices

The Ugandan organisations focus on human rights and are defending communities affected by the activities of cement manufacturer Hima Cement, which sources pozzolan from Harugongo and Kicwamba in central-western Uganda, according to the Bern-based Society for Threatened Peoples.

Holcim’s subsidiary in Uganda is accused of inaction in the face of complaints spanning a seven-year period and retaliatory measures against community members who raised due diligence issues.

The Society for Threatened Peoples, an indigenous rights organisation, is not one of the plaintiffs, but supports them in their work with the press and media and advises them on technical issues relating to the appeal procedure.

It also told SWI swissinof.ch it is in dialogue with its stakeholders globally and that the company has been in contact with the mentioned local NGO as well as local communities regarding local topics for many years.

