Holcim said to plan separation of North American business

Holcim Ltd. is nearing a deal to separate its North American business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

This content was published on January 28, 2024 - 10:21

Bloomberg

The deal may be announced as soon as Monday, they said, asking not to be identified as details haven’t been made public. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal, saying it may value the business at $30 billion, though there’s no guarantee the company can achieve the targeted valuation.

Holcim didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposed separation.

+ Holcim, ABB and Nestlé are largest CO2 emitters in Swiss Market Index

Holcim, based in Zug, Switzerland, is one of the largest suppliers of building materials such as cement in North America. The region accounted for more than a third of the company’s 2022 revenue and it’s been rapidly expanding through an acquisition spree.

+ Protesters hold 'funeral' for site of Holcim quarry extension

Under Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch, Holcim agreed to buy Duro-Last Inc., a US maker of commercial roofing systems, in a deal last year valued at $1.3 billion, and acquired Bridgestone Corp.’s Firestone Building Products unit in 2021 for $3.4 billion.

+ Climate litigation comes to Switzerland starting with a case against Holcim

Holcim’s shares are little changed over the past 10 years and currently trade at CHF64.2 each, valuing the overall business at CHF37 billion ($43 billion).

A separation would allow Holcim to eventually take its North American business public in the US, the WSJ reported. That would potentially offer a more attractive valuation, allowing the company to fund future acquisitions using its own stock.

CRH Plc, a Dublin-based rival maker of building materials, shifted its listing to New York last September and its shares have climbed roughly 24% since.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

