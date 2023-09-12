How much ‘Swissness’ is still in Beat Richner's children's hospitals?

Beat Richner discusses a case with a fellow doctor in 2011. The Kantha Bopha hospitals are ranked as university hospitals because they provide education. Keystone / Gary Kieffer

It has been five years since Beat Richner, probably the most famous Swiss paediatrician, passed away. His legacy lives on - in his hospitals in Cambodia. But how much Swiss support remains for his hospitals.

This content was published on September 12, 2023 - 11:00

oehj;abes, SRF

In the five children's hospitals of the "Kantha Bopha Children's Hospital" Foundation, 80% to 90% of all hospital treatments for children and adolescents in Cambodia are carried outfree of charge. The 2,500 employees are locals, only the general director is European. The children's hospitals are managed by the Swiss Foundation based in Zurich.

Beat Richner as a student in 1969. He was president of the small student council at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. (Keystone) Keystone

Beat Richner had many strings on his bow. Alter-ego “Beatocello” was one of them, shown here during the International Year of the Child in 1979. (Keystone/Susann Schimert-Ramme) Keystone/Susann Schimert-Ramme

Beat Richner being awarded the Adele Duttweiler Prize in Rüschlikon, Switzerland, on October 26, 1994. Pictured with Mario Bonorand, left, and Ulrich K. Hochstrasser of the foundation committee. (Keystone/Willi Helfenberger) Keystone/Willi Helfenberger

Beat Richner examining a child at the Jayavarman VII Children’s Hospital in February 2001. The Zurich paediatrician opened the hospital in Siem Reap in March 1999. (Keystone/Gary Kieffer) Keystone/Gary Kieffer

Beat Richner observes the construction of the children’s hospital, Jayavarman VII, in Siem Reap in March 1999. (Keystone/Gary Kieffer) Keystone/Gary Kieffer

Beat Richner shows Britain’s Princess Anne the maternity ward of the Kantha Bopha Hospital of Hope in Siem Reap in 2002. The hospital, funded by donations from Switzerland, was built on land donated by King Norodom Sihanouk. (AP/Andy Eames) Keystone

Beat Richner with former Swiss President Micheline Calmy-Rey during her tour of the children’s hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in 2007. (AP/Heng Sinith) Keystone

People lining up for free medical treatment at the Kantha Bopha (Jayavarman VII) Children’s Hospital in Siem Reap near Angkor Wat, Cambodia, on December 25, 2008. EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, right, greets Beat Richner during the hospital inauguration ceremony in Phnom Penh in 2007. Looking on is Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. (Photo/Heng Sinith) Keystone

Banners over a street in Siem Reap request money and blood donations for the children’s hospital Jayavarman VII in 2002. (Keystone/Gary Kieffer) Keystone

Mothers with their babies sit in the waiting room of the children’s hospital (Jayavarman VII) in Siem Reap, Cambodia, in 2012. (swissinfo.ch/Frédéric Burnand) swissinfo.ch

The quality and the training standard of the hospital staff are of Swiss standard. Since the hospitals foundation in 1992, these standards have been ensured through a cooperation with the Children's Hospital in Zurich and other Swiss hospitals.

Doctors and nurses undertake a special training, which takes place in the hospitals themselves and is supported by Swiss specialists.

Medical professionals from Switzerland regularly travel to Cambodia; for example, Oliver Kretschmar, head of cardiology at the Children's Hospital Zurich and professor at the University of Zurich. He says, "The transfer of knowledge takes place in such a way that I travel to Cambodia twice a year, assist in operations there and discuss them before and after. It still needs occasional external input so that the different areas can develop further."

As the musical clown "Beatocello", Beat Richner enchanted children and took away their fear of a doctor and injections. In his role as "Beatocello", Beat Richner collected money for his foundation "Kantha Bopha Children's Hospital" with his concerts. Keystone / Susann Schimert-ramme

Financing Richner's children's hospitals

Beat Richner was a brilliant fundraiser as "Beatocello". Since his death, the foundation has tried to remain present in the public eye with various appearances and campaigns. It organises the annual gala at the Knie Circus as well as cello concerts.

In the past two years, about 70% of the funds raised still came from Switzerland. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has also supported the Kantha Bopha hospitals since 1994 and will continue to do so until the end of 2027, as part of its Cambodia aid.

For a few years now, funds have also been coming from within Cambodia from various sources, including contributions from the new Cambodian "Kantha Bopha Foundation". According to Foundation Board President Philip Robinson, the Cambodian share of donations has been around 30% for the past two years. "This year we expect 40% and next year around 50% donation proportions from Cambodia."

According to Swiss public television, SRF, Southeast Asia correspondent Martin Aldrovandi, state hospitals are considered to be of poor quality. People have to pay money for better and faster treatment. Corruption takes place in all areas of life in Cambodia. The country ranks 150th out of 180 countries on Transparency International's corruption scale.

Regular checks in hospitals

Beat Richner's children's hospitals pay their employees salaries that enable them to live independently and support a family. This is how they guard against corruption, according to the foundation. The Swiss foundation behind the Kantha Bopha hospitals also acts as a deterrent against corruption. The hospitals are also monitored by an international auditing firm and relies on supervision by the Swiss foundation.

Financially, the children's hospitals tend to become less dependent on Swiss donations. However, Swiss support will continue to be necessary for quality assurance, their further development and the preservation of their independence.

The SRF documentary "Beat Richner's legacyExternal link" was first broadcast on September 3, 2023.

