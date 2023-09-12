How much ‘Swissness’ is still in Beat Richner's children's hospitals?
It has been five years since Beat Richner, probably the most famous Swiss paediatrician, passed away. His legacy lives on - in his hospitals in Cambodia. But how much Swiss support remains for his hospitals.
In the five children's hospitals of the "Kantha Bopha Children's Hospital" Foundation, 80% to 90% of all hospital treatments for children and adolescents in Cambodia are carried outfree of charge. The 2,500 employees are locals, only the general director is European. The children's hospitals are managed by the Swiss Foundation based in Zurich.
The quality and the training standard of the hospital staff are of Swiss standard. Since the hospitals foundation in 1992, these standards have been ensured through a cooperation with the Children's Hospital in Zurich and other Swiss hospitals.
Doctors and nurses undertake a special training, which takes place in the hospitals themselves and is supported by Swiss specialists.
Medical professionals from Switzerland regularly travel to Cambodia; for example, Oliver Kretschmar, head of cardiology at the Children's Hospital Zurich and professor at the University of Zurich. He says, "The transfer of knowledge takes place in such a way that I travel to Cambodia twice a year, assist in operations there and discuss them before and after. It still needs occasional external input so that the different areas can develop further."
Financing Richner's children's hospitals
Beat Richner was a brilliant fundraiser as "Beatocello". Since his death, the foundation has tried to remain present in the public eye with various appearances and campaigns. It organises the annual gala at the Knie Circus as well as cello concerts.
In the past two years, about 70% of the funds raised still came from Switzerland. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has also supported the Kantha Bopha hospitals since 1994 and will continue to do so until the end of 2027, as part of its Cambodia aid.
For a few years now, funds have also been coming from within Cambodia from various sources, including contributions from the new Cambodian "Kantha Bopha Foundation". According to Foundation Board President Philip Robinson, the Cambodian share of donations has been around 30% for the past two years. "This year we expect 40% and next year around 50% donation proportions from Cambodia."
According to Swiss public television, SRF, Southeast Asia correspondent Martin Aldrovandi, state hospitals are considered to be of poor quality. People have to pay money for better and faster treatment. Corruption takes place in all areas of life in Cambodia. The country ranks 150th out of 180 countries on Transparency International's corruption scale.
Regular checks in hospitals
Beat Richner's children's hospitals pay their employees salaries that enable them to live independently and support a family. This is how they guard against corruption, according to the foundation. The Swiss foundation behind the Kantha Bopha hospitals also acts as a deterrent against corruption. The hospitals are also monitored by an international auditing firm and relies on supervision by the Swiss foundation.
Financially, the children's hospitals tend to become less dependent on Swiss donations. However, Swiss support will continue to be necessary for quality assurance, their further development and the preservation of their independence.
The SRF documentary "Beat Richner's legacyExternal link" was first broadcast on September 3, 2023.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.