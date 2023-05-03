How will you vote on June 18?

Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss will cast their vote on three items in a nationwide vote on June 18. What do you think of the issues? Participate in the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) survey to share views.

This content was published on May 3, 2023

swissinfo.ch

On June 18, the Swiss will vote on setting a minimum tax rate on the profits of large global companies. The reform, initiated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), aims to achieve greater tax fairness globally by requiring a minimum tax rate of 15% for multinationals. To introduce this minimum tax, Switzerland, an OECD member country, must adapt its constitution. Currently, 21 of the 26 Swiss cantons have tax rates below the required 15%.

The people are also called to vote on a referendum filed by conservative right-wing groups against the new climate law adopted last fall by parliament. The law was a counterproposal to the so-called “Glacier initiative”, which had demanded a complete end to greenhouse gas emissions and a ban on fossil fuels by 2050. The initiative was withdrawn in favour of the counterproposal.

Lastly, the Swiss people will have their say for the third time on the legal basis for measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The “NO Measures” referendum committee has filed a referendum against the latest amendment of the Covid-19 law, which allows, among other things, the reinstatement of certain measures such as the Covid certificate in case of a resurgence of the pandemic.

We are interested to hear your views on the issues: what do you think about these proposals? Have you already decided whether you’ll vote in favour or against the items on the ballot?

Take part in the SBC surveyExternal link (French, German or Italian) to share your views.

Articles in this story Switzerland: the land of cooperatives

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative