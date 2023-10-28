Hundreds demonstrate in Zurich for a ‘free Palestine’

Similar demonstrations are also planned in Bern, Basel and Geneva on Saturday afternoon. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

read aloud pause

X

Several hundred people gathered in Zurich on Saturday afternoon for a rally for “a free Palestine”. The city of Zurich approved the demonstration.

This content was published on October 28, 2023 - 14:07

Keystone-SDA

The organisers called in advance to bring only Palestinian flags. Anti-Semitic statements were strictly forbidden, the appeal said.

On Helvetiaplatz there were almost only large and small Palestinian flags as well as Kufyia, also known as “Arafat fabric”, as a reporter from Keystone-SDA observed.

+ Why did Swiss cities ban rallies?

Similar demonstrations are also planned in Bern, Basel and Geneva on Saturday afternoon. Last week, the German-speaking cities of Switzerland had for the most part still banned demonstrations, especially those related to the Middle East conflict.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe









In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative