Hundreds demonstrate in Zurich for a ‘free Palestine’
Several hundred people gathered in Zurich on Saturday afternoon for a rally for “a free Palestine”. The city of Zurich approved the demonstration.
The organisers called in advance to bring only Palestinian flags. Anti-Semitic statements were strictly forbidden, the appeal said.
On Helvetiaplatz there were almost only large and small Palestinian flags as well as Kufyia, also known as “Arafat fabric”, as a reporter from Keystone-SDA observed.
+ Why did Swiss cities ban rallies?
Similar demonstrations are also planned in Bern, Basel and Geneva on Saturday afternoon. Last week, the German-speaking cities of Switzerland had for the most part still banned demonstrations, especially those related to the Middle East conflict.
