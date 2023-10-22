Hundreds join Geneva rally calling for release of hostages held by Hamas

Several speakers wearing black T-shirts emblasoned with the words “SetThemFree”. Keystone / Magali Girardin

Some 600 people demonstrated in Geneva on Sunday afternoon for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Several relatives of those kidnapped were present.

Participants gathered on the Place des Nations in Geneva on Sunday afternoon. They were responding to the call from the “Voice for Freedom Coalition”, an alliance comprising over 300 Christian Zionist organisations.

Several speakers wearing black T-shirts emblasoned with the words “SetThemFree” took turns calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the hostages. One of them insisted: “We will not be silent until the last one has been returned to his family”. He called on the whole world to relay this appeal

The uncle of one of the hostages spoke of his nephew who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. “A boy who worked as a waiter to afford a big trip, like all young people at 20. Like so many others, he was also at the Tribe of Nova festival.”

“My son was a sensitive boy, who played and composed music,” recounted one mother. In tears, she detailed how she'd had him on the phone during the attack. “He was wounded in the arm. He was taken to Gaza. According to the Al-Jazeera channel, he would be dead today.”

Photos of the missing

Among the Israeli flags and around the “Broken Chair” monument in front of the entrance to the Palais des Nations, many participants carried signs with photos of the missing. Speeches were punctuated by the slogan “Set them free now”.

The speakers appealed to the United Nations, the Red Cross and governments. They asked them to act in favor of the release of the 212 hostages held, according to Israeli sources. Many also invoked God and called for prayer.

The rally ended at around 4.45pm, to the sound of a Hebrew chant. The Geneva police, who counted some 600 participants, reported no incidents. Security arrangements were described as “normal

