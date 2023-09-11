ICRC to cut additional 270 jobs at headquarters by 2024
The budget crisis at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue into 2024.
The organisation announced in Geneva on Monday that it will have to cut around 270 additional posts at its headquarters and an as yet unknown number worldwide.
In total, the initial budget has been reduced to CHF2.1 billion ($2.36 billion), 13% less than the revised budget for this year. "The full impact will be known once our delegations have completed their budget planning," ICRC director-general Robert Mardini told the press.
This step is scheduled for November. "These decisions are unavoidable and painful", added Mr. Mardini, who will himself be stepping down in a few months' time at the end of his first term in the post. He noted the "paradox" between these difficulties and growing humanitarian needs.
The ICRC had already announced 1,800 redundancies among some 3,000 job cuts for this year, both at headquarters and in the various delegations.
