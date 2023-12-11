In Switzerland, Covid wave overtakes influenza

¬©ti-press

Switzerland is in the midst of a strong Covid-19 wave, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.

The wave began in August and intensified at the beginning of November. The latest figures indicate a further increase at a high level.

This means that there are also more Covid-19 infections in Switzerland than flu infections.The health office's survey systems currently measure 45 Covid-19 cases against seven flu infections. The epidemiological threshold for influenza was exceeded at the beginning of November, the health office announced on Monday in response to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Outpatient consultations in Switzerland and Liechtenstein indicate an increase in respiratory infections since the start of the season. Compared to the two previous weeks, the consultation rate for influenza-like illnesses has risen, the health office wrote in its information portal for communicable diseases.

The mandatory laboratory reports for influenza are still at a low level, but are increasing significantly. The data relates to the week from November 18 to 24.

