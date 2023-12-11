In Switzerland, Covid wave overtakes influenza
Switzerland is in the midst of a strong Covid-19 wave, according to the Federal Office of Public Health.
The wave began in August and intensified at the beginning of November. The latest figures indicate a further increase at a high level.
This means that there are also more Covid-19 infections in Switzerland than flu infections.The health office's survey systems currently measure 45 Covid-19 cases against seven flu infections. The epidemiological threshold for influenza was exceeded at the beginning of November, the health office announced on Monday in response to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.
+ Should we be worried about the Covid-19 comeback?
Outpatient consultations in Switzerland and Liechtenstein indicate an increase in respiratory infections since the start of the season. Compared to the two previous weeks, the consultation rate for influenza-like illnesses has risen, the health office wrote in its information portal for communicable diseases.
The mandatory laboratory reports for influenza are still at a low level, but are increasing significantly. The data relates to the week from November 18 to 24.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.