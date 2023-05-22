Inclusive language not a priority for the majority of Swiss

© Keystone / Christian Beutler

According to a survey, less than a quarter of Swiss residents think inclusive language is important or make an effort to use it in their communications.

Only 23% of the respondents consider this issue to be important or rather important in a survey commissioned by the Tamedia group published on Monday. As a result, only a minority of respondents (24%) pay attention to gender equality in language in writing and speech.

For the majority of Swiss citizens - some 80% - such issues are far from being pressing problems with health costs, pensions and climate change of far greater concern.

Women are more likely to pay attention to language inclusion and are three times the proportion of males in terms of willingness. The age group most open to the use of inclusive language are those between 18 and 34 years old while the most reluctant were the over 65s.

A total of 89% of the respondents did not seem to like the idea that the use of gender-neutral language should influence assessment in schools and universities.

A total of 30,754 people took part in the survey.



