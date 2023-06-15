Increased air traffic for Art Basel despite sustainability goals

Art Basel claims to offset 100% of the flight travel undertaken by its team. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

EuroAirport near Basel has seen up to 300 additional flight movements by business jets each year during the event, despite the availability of train transportation from nearby cities.

Art Basel is expected to attract over 90,000 visitors this year, with many arriving through the EuroAirport, located near Basel. According to media outlet 20 MinutenExternal link, the past few years have witnessed approximately 500-600 additional aircraft movements related to Art Basel. This means that around 300 aircraft land at the EuroAirport annually to transport art enthusiasts to Basel, including numerous flights from nearby cities like Paris.

This surge in air traffic goes against the sustainability objectives outlined by Art Basel. The organization emphasizes its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, stating on its website that it is actively developing initiatives to minimize its own carbon footprint. Furthermore, Art Basel claims to offset 100% of the flight travel undertaken by its team and encourages visitors to calculate and offset their carbon footprint through an online calculator available on their website. The fair also expresses a preference for low-carbon modes of transportation.

