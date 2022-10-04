Inside Geneva: defending human rights in Russia

Russia is diplomatically isolated. In this podcast episode, host Imogen Foulkes asks: what about Russian human rights defenders?

This content was published on October 4, 2022 - 10:14

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

External Content

“Right now, in Russia there are few means left to defend human rights, and to address human rights violations. It’s really hard,” says Violetta Fitsner, a Russian human rights defender.

In Geneva, Russia has been expelled from the UN Human Rights Council (HRC).

“Excluding Russia from various organisations: Council of Europe, Human Rights Council. Are you isolating them from all concepts like universal human rights?” asks analyst Daniel Warner.

There are now moves at the HRC to appoint a UN special rapporteur on Russia.

“We want to ensure that the Russian human rights community feels part of the universal human rights movement,” says Gerald Staberock, secretary general of the World Organisation Against Torture.

For more insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter to get all the International Geneva news and views from Imogen Foulkes in your inbox:

External Content Sign up! The latest updates from International Geneva – in your inbox

For more audio content from SWI swissinfo.ch, explore The Swiss Connection, a podcast with Swiss stories for the world.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative