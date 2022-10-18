Inside Geneva: helping Ukraine

In this podcast episode, host Imogen Foulkes together with Swiss Solidarity ask: what are the challenges of delivering aid to Ukraine?

This content was published on October 18, 2022 - 11:57

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“In the early days, it just looked like, five or six days, and Ukraine will be taken,” says Zuzana Brezinova, Ukraine country director at Swiss Church Aid HEKS.

How do neutral, impartial humanitarian organisations really work in a war zone?

“Because we’re a neutral organisation we cannot sign memorandums of understanding with military organisations,” says Damon Elsworth, senior global emergency response team officer at Medair.

What happens to the millions of Swiss francs donated, especially when donors expect quick results?

“People who have been donating, they call our office, they want to know what happened,” says Tasha Rumley, head of humanitarian aid at Swiss Solidarity.

And after that first rush of solidarity, is the support really there for the long haul?

“As we all know I think, this conflict will not be over by the end of the year,” says Andrea Schmid, emergency aid expert at the Swiss Red Cross.

