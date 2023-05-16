Navigation

Inside Geneva: Sudan’s tragedy

In this episode we take a long hard look at the conflict in Sudan, and what the UN and humanitarian agencies here in Geneva – the ones whose very purpose is to either prevent such conflicts happening, or at the very least help ease the suffering – can actually do. 

May 16, 2023

The Sudan conflict began over a month ago, and the consequences for the population are getting more and more serious. 

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have been operating in Sudan for decades and Vittorio Oppizzi, the project director in Sudan, says that this conflict "adds on a situation that was already critical." 

Another member of MSF, Melat Haile, says that "it's the poor, the innocent, the medical people who will suffer from this." She explains that in 2022 alone, they conducted more than half a million medical consultations, "and now the need is going to be much more." 

Then what can be done about this situation? Paula Gaviria, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, thinks that "the first responsibility we have as a nation is to stop violence, suffering and targeting the civil population."

Listen to this episode to find out more about the conflict in Sudan and why Mohamed Osman, from Human Rights Watch, said they had already warned about this dangerous situation escalating. 

